A federal court reinstated a nationwide injunction Monday against President Trump’s rule that denied asylum to anyone who passed through another country en route to the United States.

The administration’s policy would force migrants to apply for asylum in the first country they arrive in after fleeing their home country, instead of passing through Mexico into the U.S. and then requesting asylum.

Immigrant-rights groups challenged the policy, though, and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals halted it from going into effect within the 9th Circuit’s jurisdiction, which includes nine states.

But on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar for the Northern District of California, an Obama appointee, took it a step further.

He reinstated the injunction nationwide, saying it was the only remedy to provide complete relief to the plaintiffs.

“While many of these clients cross the border in the Ninth Circuit, they ‘move between jurisdictions throughout the lifetime of their asylum case,’” the judge wrote.

