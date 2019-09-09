ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A 29-year-old Florida man is in jail after allegedly assaulting another man with a car, baseball bat and a gun.
Joseph Jeckzan Rodriquez Villa faces a charge of attempted murder for the Thursday night incident in Orlando.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect struck the victim with a car, beat him with a bat then shot him.
The unidentified victim was found with a bullet wound near a fast food restaurant and taken to a hospital.
