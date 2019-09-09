Broadcast news has supplied non-stop negative coverage of President Trump since his campaign days. The coverage has been, on average, 90% negative according to a series of studies by the Media Research Center. There’s some unexpected collateral damage, though.

Democratic presidential hopefuls are paying a price for this obsession. Network “fixation on Trump” is leaving comparatively little airtime for his would-be challengers, the conservative press watchdog says in a new analysis released Monday.

“From June 1 through August 31, analysts found the networks devoted 838 minutes of airtime — nearly 14 hours — to coverage of President Trump personally, the vast majority of which was negative,” writes Rich Noyes, who led the study.

“The airtime devoted to Trump was 11 times greater than that spent on the leading Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden (just under 74 minutes), and vastly more than the networks gave California Sen. Kamala Harris (30 minutes), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (15 minutes) or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (just under 14 minutes),” Mr. Noyes said.

“Overall, 21 Democratic candidates (including some who have since departed the race) shared 187 minutes of evening news airtime this summer, less than one-fourth of that of Trump alone. On the GOP side, former Congressman Joe Walsh received a scant 35 seconds of coverage after he announced his candidacy in late August, while the campaign of former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld has yet to be acknowledged by any of the three evening newscasts,” he continued.

The coverage, Mr. Noyes explains, is not meant to help Mr. Trump. The content remains centered on “alleged scandals and racism” for the most part.

“Media mania over Trump is more intense than that of four summers ago. After Trump joined the race in mid-June 2015, he immediately dominated network news coverage with 232 minutes of airtime, twice that of Hillary Clinton, and six times more than his nearest Republican challenger, Jeb Bush,” Mr. Noyes said.

PRO-LIFE GETS A LEGISLATIVE BOOST

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and pro-life House Republican leaders will hold a hearing Tuesday on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, legislation to protect babies born alive in failed abortions. Witnesses include Jill Stanek, a medical professional left with a disturbing memory.

“As a nurse I held a precious child who had been abandoned to die alone in the hospital’s soiled utility room after surviving an abortion. Twenty years later, we are still fighting for the basic care these little ones deserve,” she explains.

Also appearing: Obstetrician Dr. Kathi Aultman, neonatologist Dr. Robin Pierucci and researcher Tessa Longbons.

“This compassionate legislation should have passed easily six months ago considering the overwhelming majority of Americans — including 70% of Democrats — support it, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Party leaders have blocked pro-life Republicans’ requests for a vote more than 80 times,” says Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, which seeks to end abortion by electing more pro-life national officials.

THE COAST GUARD GETS APPLAUSE

Heroism over seven decades ago has not been forgotten. On Tuesday, the Coast Guard will be awarded a medal by the OSS Society to recognize its World War II-era contributions to the OSS — the Office of Strategic Services, the precursor to the Central Intelligence Agency.

“The Coast Guard’s support to the OSS on covert, counter-intelligence, espionage and sabotage operations in the maritime environment was a unique instrument for national security policy during World War II domestically and abroad, and it helped lay the foundation for future Coast Guard operations. Because the information was classified for so long, the public is not fully aware of the relationship between the OSS and the Coast Guard, including Coast Guardsmen attached to the OSS in Europe and the China-Burma-India Theatre,” the organizers note.

On hand for the moment, which takes place in the nation’s capital: Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Karl Schultz; Vice Commandant Guard Adm. Charles Ray; Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden; and Charles Pinck, president of the OSS Society.

TRACKING THE NRA

Consider that the National Rifle Association has over 5 million members.

“Among all likely voters, 23% favor declaring the NRA to be a terrorist organization in their home community, while 18% think it should be against the law to belong to pro-gun rights groups like the NRA,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday.

“Nearly 1-out-of-3 likely Democratic voters (32%) favor declaring the gun rights group a terrorist organization; 14% of Republicans and 20% of independent voters agree,” the pollster says.

The survey also revealed that 28% of Democrats say Americans should be prohibited by law from belonging to organizations like the NRA; 18% of voters overall plus 15% of Republicans and 10% of unaffiliated voters agree.

“Only 13% believe NRA members are more likely to commit a crime with a gun. A plurality (47%) says members of the group are less likely to commit such a crime, while 28% think the level of gun crime by NRA members is about the same as in the population at large,” the survey said.

POLL DU JOUR

• 83% of Americans support background checks for all gun purchases; 72% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 94% of Democrats agree.

• 75% overall support a “red flag law” for gun possession by people who pose a threat; 63% of Republicans, 70% of independents and 92% of Democrats agree.

• 62% overall support a national gun ownership data base; 35% of Republicans, 59% of independents and 85% of Democrats agree.

• 50% overall worry background checks and a data base would be used to monitor citizen activities; 61% of Republicans, 50% of independents and 32% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Monmouth University poll of 800 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 16-29 and released Monday.

