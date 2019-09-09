WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Worcester police continue to investigate a weekend shooting at a city apartment complex.
Officers responded to the Lincoln Village Apartments on Country Club Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police found a 37-year-old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
His name was not released.
Investigators do not think the shooting was a random act of violence.
There were no reports of arrests.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.
