PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a mother has been charged with having killed her 5-month-old son, who was found dead in a north Philadelphia home over the weekend.
Thirty-five-year-old Nadirah Al-Kaabah is charged with murder, child endangerment and possessing an instrument of crime.
Capt. Jason Smith said officers were called to the Tioga home just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday and found Nyeem Kitchen unresponsive with what Smith called “obvious bruising” to the face and neck.
Police allege that Al-Kaabah struck the child with objects in the room such as a remote control and some kind of musical toy. Smith said she has 16 prior arrests on charges including aggravated assault and assault on a police officer.
Court documents indicate she will be represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia; her attorney declined comment.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.