HERMITAGE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a man who was punched outside a bar about two weeks ago has died from his injuries.

News outlets report 52-year-old Jamie Mitchell has been in a coma since Aug. 23 after he was punched and knocked to the ground outside Rebar by the Dam in a Nashville neighborhood.

A statement from Metro Nashville police says 52-year-old Brian Vantassel was arrested and charged on Aug. 24 with felony aggravated assault. It says police are in contact with the district attorney’s office regarding a potential upgrade to Vantassel’s charge since Mitchell’s death.

The statement says Mitchell died from injuries sustained during the altercation. Police didn’t immediately say what caused the altercation.

Vantassel has a scheduled hearing on Sept. 17. It’s unclear whether Vantassel has an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.