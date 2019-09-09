The National Rifle Association is America’s largest gun rights organization with over 5 million members. Nevertheless, San Francisco officials recently declared the organization a “terrorist group” following mass shooting incidents in several cities. The suggestion has appeal for some Americans, particularly Democrats according to new research.

“Among all likely voters, 23% favor declaring the National Rifle Association to be a terrorist organization in their home community, while 18% think it should be against the law to belong to pro-gun rights groups like the NRA,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday.

“Nearly one-out-of-three likely Democratic Voters (32%) favor declaring the gun rights group a terrorist organization in the community where they live. Fourteen percent of Republicans and 20% of voters not affiliated with either major party agree,” the pollster says.

The survey also revealed that 28% of Democrats say Americans should be prohibited by law from belonging to pro-gun rights organizations like the NRA, a view shared by 15% of Republicans and 10% of unaffiliated voters.

The opinions are more tempered among all voters when respondents were asked about NRA members themselves.

“Only 13% of all likely voters believe NRA members are more likely to commit a crime with a gun. A plurality (47%) says members of the group are less likely to commit such a crime, while 28% think the level of gun crime by NRA members is about the same as in the population at large,” the survey said.

