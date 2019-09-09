President Trump was briefed on Hurricane Dorian’s damage aboard Air Force One Monday, after a planned site visit to hard-hit Emerald Isle was scrapped due to bad weather.

“I guess it was very dangerous flying conditions. I said, ‘Let’s do it anyway,’ and they said, ‘Sir, we’d rather not,’” Mr. Trump told reporters in Havelock, North Carolina, near the coast.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, told Mr. Trump that three residents died from Dorian-related weather but that damage wasn’t as bad as the last two storms to hit his state. He also hailed the work of the U.S. Coast Guard in recovery efforts.

Mr. Trump echoed that praise and hailed state leaders.

“The governors have really done a fantastic job, whether Democrat or Republican,” the president said.

Two leaders Republicans on the plane, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said they will get relief money flowing to North Carolina.

“We’ve got to fund the government entirely by the end of the month, but I promise you we’ll do everything we can to get the funds going,” Mr. Graham told Mr. Cooper. “Being your neighbor I’m really sorry. I know it’s been really hard on you.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.