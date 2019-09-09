LOMPOC, Calif. (AP) - California authorities say a U.S. Army soldier visiting his Central Coast home was shot dead while walking down a street.
The Lompoc Police Department says 22-year-old Marlon Brumfield was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:53 a.m. Sunday and he died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.
Police say Brumfield was on a month’s leave from Germany.
KEYT-TV reports it was the sixth homicide this year in the city of about 43,000.
