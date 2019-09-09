President Trump — or at least his last name — appears to be attracting negative attention once again in Sweden after officials said they rejected the application of a man who requested a vanity license plate that read “TRUMP.”

Motor vehicle officials contended the combination was “offensive” and in violation of the department’s rules regarding partisan messages on license tags. The Swedish Transportation Agency told the Associated Press that it does not accept applications for custom plates that refer to politics or that can be “perceived as offensive.”

According to a Swedish tabloid, Marcus Saaf, who applied for the plate, said he “was drunk and thought it was fun to apply.” He wanted Mr. Trump’s name on his car because it is an American-made SUV with a gas-hungry V-8 engine.

The latest ruling comes less than a month after judges in a Stockholm court found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault, despite a very public campaign from Mr. Trump in favor of the performer.

Throughout the trial, Mr. Trump shared critical messages on Twitter, made calls to the Swedish prime minister, and even dispatched the State Department’s hostage-affairs envoy, Robert O’Brien — who warned the trial could have “negative consequences” for American-Swedish relations — to attend the trial.

The denial of the TRUMP plate met with some derision among Swedish Twitter users.

“Would it have been OK if it said ‘OBAMA’? Probably yes,” one commenter tweeted.

