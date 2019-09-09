PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man with what police called an “intense dislike” of the New England Patriots has been charged with threatening a shooting at Gillette Stadium before the team’s regular-season opener.

Tobias Gray appeared in a Rhode Island court on Monday, wearing a New York Giants jersey, on a fugitive from justice charge and unrelated domestic assault charges.

The East Providence man agreed to waive extradition to Massachusetts, where he’s wanted by Foxborough police for “making terroristic threats.”

His attorney, Stefanie DiMaio Larivee, said her client apparently made a Facebook post expressing his displeasure at reports the Patriots signed receiver Antonio Brown and he meant no harm.

WBZ-TV reports that Gray threatened to “pull a white boys school shooting at Foxboro.”

The Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 on Sunday.

