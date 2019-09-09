President Trump met with Gianni Infantino, chief of the FIFA soccer-governing body, on Monday to discuss the 2026 men’s World Cup and ways to make women’s soccer “even better and more equitable.”

The men’s tournament in 2026 will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“We’re going to have to extend my second term,” quipped Mr. Trump, who would be term-limited out in January 2025 if he wins reelection. “Because 2026 — I’m going to have to extend it for a couple years.”

Mr. Infantino acknowledged the U.S. team that won the women’s World Cup this past summer in France, and said planning is underway for the men’s tourney seven years from now.

“We will make it the biggest — not only sports event, but the biggest social event that we can think of,” Mr. Infantino told White House reporters.

