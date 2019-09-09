President Trump said Monday he will soon release a report on his personal finances that is so impressive it will be clear he doesn’t need to rent rooms for more revenue.

He said he would release it at “some point prior to the election.”

“I’m going to give out my financial condition,” he told White House reporters.

He said people will be “shocked” at the extent of his holdings.

“I don’t need someone to take a room overnight at a hotel,” he said.

Mr. Trump is trying to head off media inquiries and House investigations into his private business and financial records, amid a series of incidents in which taxpayer money was spent at his properties.

Vice President Mike Pence stayed two nights at Trump-branded property in Doonbeg, Ireland, and Congress is looking at an Air Force Crew that stayed overnight at Trump Turnberry in Scotland during a refueling stop in March.

Mr. Trump says he had nothing to do with either incident, though the president did pitch Trump Doral in Miami as the site of next year’s Group of 7 (G7) meetings.

The president’s business empire has long been the subject of scrutiny on Capitol Hill. House Democrats are trying to acquire his tax returns in the courts, after he broke with decades of tradition and refused to make them public voluntarily.

