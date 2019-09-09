Hampton University, a historically black institution, announced it is offering students at the University of the Bahamas a free semester after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island nation this month.

The two universities announced Thursday that the partnership would offer students free tuition, room and board at Hampton and allow them to continue their education with the Virginia college the following semester at normal tuition rates.

“I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families, and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career — helping people to achieve and meet their goals,” Hampton University President William R. Harvey said in a statement, CNN reported.

The University of the Bahamas President Rodney Smith was Hampton University’s former administrative vice president and chief planning officer.

The partnership was announced after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas on Sept. 1 as a Category 5 storm, destroying entire neighborhoods and causing at least 45 deaths.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.