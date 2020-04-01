The infectious-disease expert who has become the face of the nation’s coronavirus response is reportedly having his personal security boosted.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has received enough threats to concern federal officials, the Washington Post reported Wednesday evening.

Citing “people with knowledge of deliberations inside the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice,” the Post reported that, in addition to hostile threats, Dr. Fauci is also receiving unwelcome attention from admirers — stalkers, more or less.

Alongside Deborah Birx, coordinator for the White House coronavirus task force, Dr. Fauci has encouraged President Trump to strengthen social-isolation and lockdown guidelines and has warned of a death toll in the hundreds of thousands.

The Post report had no specific details about the nature of the threats against Dr. Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, though it did speculate about some pro-Trump groups.

But the Post sources said HHS Secretary Alex Azar has become concerned about Dr. Fauci’s safety and requested that the U.S. Marshals Service deputize agents with the office of the HHS inspector general to protect Dr. Fauci.

The Justice Department signed the paperwork Tuesday, the Post reported.

Dr. Fauci deflected questions about his personal security.

Asked by reporters whether he had security protection, Dr. Fauci declined to comment Wednesday and said “I would have to refer you to HHS.”

President Trump then joined the conversation, saying Dr. Fauci “doesn’t need security. Everybody loves him.”

