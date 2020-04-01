HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut Children’s Medical Center furloughed 400 workers because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused elective and other surgeries to be delayed and the number of patients to decline, according to officials with the Hartford-based medical system.

The furloughs are for 60 days and affect about 14% of the system’s workforce of 2,800, according to medical center spokeswoman Monica Buchanan. The furloughed employees are expected to be able to return to their jobs, maybe by early June.

Patient volumes have declined by about half amid the outbreak, costing the medical center $7.5 million to $9 million a month, officials said.

The medical center has had about a dozen patients with COVID-19 symptoms, far from the volume at other hospitals. One patient, and no staff, has tested positive for the disease, Buchanan said.

The medical center is offering to accept children from other hospitals to help them free beds to treat adults with the coronavirus disease.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

STATE PARKS

There will be stricter rules at Connecticut’s parks to maintain social distancing.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been authorized by Gov. Ned Lamont to prohibit walk-in visitors and limit parking capacity. It comes after some state parks have been crowded with visitors eager to enjoy the outdoors.

In some cases, when parking lots became full, additional visitors parked outside entrances and walked in.

Under Lamont’s latest order, the environmental department may impose penalties, including fines and arrest, for those who enter parks that have reached capacity. Lamont has prohibited social and recreational gatherings of more than five individuals.

NATIONAL GUARD CASES

Two members of the Connecticut National Guard are among the latest state residents to test positive for COVID-19.

An airman assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing in East Granby tested positive March 27, and a soldier assigned to Joint Force Headquarters who works in Middletown tested positive the next day, National Guard officials said.

The airman, between 20 and 30 years old, is hospitalized and has not been at the Bradley Air National Guard base since March 8, officials said. He trains one weekend a month and two weeks in the summer. The soldier, a woman between 40 and 50 years old, is recovering at home, officials said.

ANOTHER COURTHOUSE CLOSURE

State judicial officials have closed Stamford Superior Court to the public until further notice after some employees were exposed to a co-worker who had symptoms that could indicate COVID-19.

Cases at the Stamford courthouse will be transferred to Bridgeport.

Judicial officials have closed courthouses across the state in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Eight courthouses remain open for limited purposes, as well as juvenile courts in Hartford and Bridgeport.

JUVENILE INMATES

Juvenile justice advocates are calling on the state to release most inmates who are under 18 from Connecticut jails and prisons during the pandemic.

There are currently 102 children incarcerated by either the Department of Correction or the state Judicial Branch, most of them in pretrial detention, according to officials with the Connecticut Juvenile Justice Alliance.

New Haven state Sen. Gary Winfield, the co-chairman of the legislature’s Judiciary Committee, said four youths at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center have already tested positive.

The officials are calling for the governor to use emergency federal stimulus funds to come up with alternatives to incarceration for all but the most violent youthful offenders.

Associated Press writer Susan Haigh contributed to this report.

