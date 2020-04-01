D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that two residents, one of them a 71-year-old woman, have died of the coronavirus since Sunday, bringing the District’s pandemic death toll to 11.

Miss Bowser said at a press conference that her office is working on getting additional information about the second new death, which she said went unreported Sunday.

D.C. Department of Health announced 91 new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning, bringing the District’s total number of cases to 586 with 142 people who have recovered.

Miss Bowser said there are no “hot spots” in the District and told resident “not to read anything into the ward breakdown. No matter which ward you live in, we need your assistance: Stay at home and help stop the spread of the virus.”

The D.C. government on Wednesday released coronavirus data by age and ward, showing that many of the city’s patients are under the age of 60 and spread out evenly geographically.

Of the city’s 586 patients, 112 are over the age of 60 and most (155) are between 31 and 40 years old.

Ward 6 has the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases, with 101, and Ward 8 has the lowest concentration of cases — 44.

