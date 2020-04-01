House Democrats want a green infrastructure plan at the forefront of the phase four coronavirus package they are working on while Congress is out of session, despite the backlash they received over their phase three proposals.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, acknowledged Republicans will likely push back on a greener approach to infrastructure.

“There are going to be objections to this,” he said. “Mitch McConnell made fun of my provisions — that the airlines agreed to — to reduce their carbon pollution dramatically and quickly.”

“But in rebuilding our infrastructure, we have a unique opportunity. No one disagrees it needs to be rebuilt. Rebuild it in a way that looks to the future, the 21st century, and also deals with climate change and carbon pollution at the same time. It’s a no-brainer from my perspective,” he added.

Democrats want to use more climate-friendly materials to reduce carbon emissions, like a new kind of asphalt, and include incentives to help states transition toward being more energy-efficient. The plan would also include funds for basic renewal of the highway system, while also introducing ways to lean toward more electric and high-speed transit options.

The infrastructure portion is based on the five-year, $760 billion plan Democrats unveiled in January.

The package proposed $329 billion for roads and bridges, $55 billion for passenger rail, $30 billion for airport renovations, $50.5 billion for wastewater projects, $86 billion for expanding broadband to rural areas and urban deserts, and $12 billion for an updated 911 system.

Additionally, Democrats want to invest $10 billion for community health centers, as the health care system is being overly strained during the coronavirus outbreak.

During an interview on CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants this next phase to be negotiated through a “four corner” approach, meaning input from all the major party leaders on Capitol Hill and the White House.

While Republican leaders on Capitol Hill are skeptical of moving ahead with a phase four package, Democrats are optimistic they’ll be swayed, at least on infrastructure, with the president’s blessing.

“I could provide legislative language in very, very short order for this package. It’s the funding that’s been holding us up and if the president insists on funding, then I believe that Senator McConnell and Leader McCarthy will move on this issue, so that makes a huge, huge difference,” Mr. DeFazio said.

President Trump called for Congress to move ahead with a “big and bold” $2 trillion infrastructure plan on Tuesday.

“I was pleased to see the president has come back to where we started almost a year ago now, which is, he wants a big package on investment and infrastructure to recover the economy,” Mr. DeFazio said.

That tentative 2019 deal rapidly fell apart after tensions between House Democrats and the White House spiked as calls for an impeachment inquiry ramped up on Capitol Hill.

Unlike its predecessors, though, this potential fourth package is not being rushed through Capitol Hill.

“I think we come back April 20, God willing and coronavirus willing. But shortly thereafter we should be able to move forward,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

While infrastructure is at the forefront of conversations right now, Democrats have also set their sights on a number of other issues to address in the fourth package. The list includes stronger OSHA protections for essential workers, more funds for state and local officials and shoring up election security ahead of the 2020 elections.

Specifically regarding elections, Mrs. Pelosi estimated lawmakers would need $2 billion to $4 billion to “democratize our whole system.”

“We ought to make it as easy as we can make it to cast their vote, to participate in this democracy,” Mr. Clyburn said. “I think we would be negligent if we did not do what was necessary to allow people to participate freely.”

While infrastructure and the previous three coronavirus funding packages have typically had strong bipartisan support, a wide range of items from Democrats is likely to draw some pushback from across the aisle.

“Republicans stand ready to work across the aisle to support the individuals and institutions that will need more help in the fight against the virus,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement. “But the American people cannot afford the distraction of continued attempts to force partisan objectives into our response.”

“Offsetting the carbon footprint of airplanes, remaking our energy grid, or changing election laws, as Democrats have suggested, have nothing to do with our war against the disease,” he added.

In their phase three proposals, House Democrats were accused of pursuing a partisan wish list over core bipartisan solutions targeting the problem.

They wanted to provide $4 billion in grants for states to continue with the scheduled 2020 election, while requiring that they expand early and absentee voting opportunities with a 15-day window — including providing self-sealing envelops and prepaid postage for mail-in ballots.

The voting regulations also required states to allow same-day voter registration and no longer request the last four digits of social security numbers.

Aid for the airlines set aside $1 billion to eliminate high-polluting aircraft and $100 million in research for green fuel. It also required all air carriers that receive assistance to offset their carbon emissions by 2025 — and reduce their emissions by 50% by 2050.

