President Trump’s reelection campaign continues aggressive efforts to attract a diverse pool of voters who are dedicated fans of the president and will show up at the polls in November. So far, the campaign has formed a dozen separate interest coalitions for women, Latinos, African Americans, military vets, workers, Irish-Americans, Greek-Americans, “cops,” and even disgruntled Democrats — who are simply deemed “Democrats for Trump.”

The campaign has now added a 12th interest group: American Sheriffs for Trump, co-chaired by Sheriff Bunny Welsh and Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, based in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, respectively.

“President Trump understands how crucial our law enforcement officers are to the safety and well being of this country and has made it a priority to honor, cherish, and support our men and women in blue,” said Ms. Welsh. “Unlike those on the radical left who blatantly attack, accuse, and demonize law enforcement officials, President Trump has and will always work to ensure these heroes are supported and honored for their selfless service.”

On Thursday, the campaign will launch Catholics for Trump.

“As President Trump leads our nation during this major crisis of combating COVID-19, Catholics are coming together in prayer. President Trump is a steadfast supporter of the Catholic community and has delivered on his promises,” said the campaign’s senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp.

As the Trump campaign forges ahead so does the Republican National Committee, which is also wooing multiple demographics with a half dozen interest groups for Latinos, Asian Pacific Americans, and military families, among others.

