Coronavirus Doesn’t Care Where You Come From. Trump Still Does.

The New York Times

March 31

Three weeks ago, with much of the United States already gearing up to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Trump administration’s chief immigration judge sent out a stern order to immigration courts nationwide to take down all public health posters, printed in English and Spanish, on how to deal with the pandemic. “Per our leadership,” the order said, immigration judges did not have the authority to post fliers. “If you see one (attached), please remove it.”

Soon after the order was revealed by The Miami Herald, the Department of Justice, which oversees the immigration courts, reversed course and told the paper that “the signs shouldn’t have been removed.”

A bureaucratic blunder? More like a case in point of how the administration’s obsession with immigrants, undocumented, legal or aspiring, has infected its efforts to control the spread of a pandemic, exacerbating the crisis.

Tough times call for tough measures, to be sure, and the administration’s anticipated order to turn back all asylum seekers and other foreigners trying to cross the southwestern border illegally makes sense in the context of measures already taken to severely restrict movement across other American borders, land and sea.

The immigration system along the southern border is overtaxed, and detention centers across the United States are already bursting with nearly 40,000 people, at enormous risk of contagion. The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate between carriers who are held behind bars and those whose job it is to guard them. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has continued to make arrests and has shown no intention of releasing nonviolent detainees, though judges in some states have ordered some released out of health concerns.

Rounding up undocumented immigrants and shutting down the border is something President Trump has yearned to do since long before the coronavirus began its fateful spread. And his animosity toward undocumented immigrants is affecting the efforts to contain the coronavirus far beyond the border.

As Miriam Jordan of The Times reported, the virus has spread more fear among immigrants, legal and undocumented - the fear that seeking medical or financial help will put them in the cross-hairs of the administration’s repressive immigration policies.

At the beginning of March, more than 700 public health and legal experts addressed a petition to Vice President Mike Pence and other federal, state and local leaders asking, among other things, that medical facilities be declared enforcement-free zones (ICE currently classifies them as “sensitive locations,” where enforcement is avoided but not precluded). The Citizenship and Immigration Service subsequently appeared to signal that it was suspending enforcement of a new “public charge” rule, which makes it harder for immigrants to obtain the green card of a permanent resident if they tap federal benefits, but the suspension has not been publicized.

Those who are not documented are afraid that going to a public health facility will expose them to ICE agents. Immigrants in the country legally and hoping to obtain a green card fear that seeking help will ruin their chances under the public charge rule, which went into effect in February after injunctions blocking it were lifted by the Supreme Court.

These immigrants are particularly at the mercy of the pandemic. They often live in crowded conditions, have little money and no paid sick leave, and so lack the ability to self-quarantine. And according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 23 percent of noncitizens lawfully in the country and 45 percent of those who are undocumented lack health insurance.

Most immigration courts, meanwhile, were still working at full steam long after state and federal courts across the country sharply scaled back their activities. On Monday, several groups representing lawyers who work with immigrant clients sued the administration to stop in-person immigration hearings during the pandemic. It was only last week that the Executive Office for Immigration Review, the Justice Department agency that oversees immigration courts, closed down some courts and suspended hearings for immigrants not in custody.

The coronavirus does not care which passport its human hosts may carry or tongue they speak. Nor does it serve global public health for only American citizens to wash their hands and practice social distancing. Those are best practices that should transcend borders and walls and help us acknowledge our common plight, and humanity.

NY’s April presidential primary should be postponed

Newsday

March 27

The coming weeks are going to be an all-out battle to get the coronavirus under control and save lives in New York. Holding the state’s April 28 presidential primary would be a dangerous distraction. It should be postponed.

COVID-19 is just the latest threat to our elections. Last week’s federal stimulus bill includes $400 million for states to ensure the virus doesn’t upend November’s election. That concern comes atop the fear of more cyberattacks in poorly secured state systems that were discovered in the wake of 2016 Russian meddling. Pennsylvania and Alaska are moving their presidential primaries for health reasons.

In the meantime, New York must make the smart choice for April. Some 2 million people voted statewide in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary (there is no Republican primary in New York this cycle). Those kinds of numbers should not be gathering in the state’s schools and public places, so soon.

That doesn’t mean cancellation. The two remaining candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have enough Empire State support to clear the 15 percent threshold to earn delegates. They’re viable candidates, even if Biden is the frontrunner. Unless that changes, the vote has to happen.

Moving the vote to June 23, when state and federal primaries are already scheduled, is the safe and cost-effective choice. The change can be made either by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo or the State Legislature, according to the Board of Elections. Legislative action is best, to show agreement among a wide swathe of elected representatives instead of setting a precedent of allowing the executive to make such declarations.

A June 23 primary wouldn’t leave much time before the state party would confirm the slate of delegates to the July Democratic convention, itself in flux, but safety in this time of fear is the better course.

And an April vote may not even be feasible. Preparations for the primary are being thrown into disarray because of the crisis. The organization that represents New York elections personnel called last week for a postponement, noting that local elections boards should be gearing up already. They will “find it almost impossible to meet mission critical deadlines for testing machines and preparing ballots because of staff shortages due to the ongoing stay-at-home order,” the group explained.

Legislative proposals to help expand the use of absentee ballots so more people can vote from home are smart now - and in general. But that may not be enough for the COVID-19 threat. Even a June primary will require serious public health preparations, which we must start now. A recent Brennan Center for Justice report smartly suggested hand sanitizer for polling places and disposable pens to mark paper ballots - for the general election in November, half a year away.

Main Street needs a hand from Albany

Utica Observer-Dispatch

April 1

But along with worrying about keeping themselves and their families healthy, thousands of small business owners across New York state are losing sleep over how to keep this virus from killing the businesses they have worked so hard to build.

At the same time, lawmakers in Albany are trying to craft a budget in the face of plunging revenues. Sales taxes - much of them generated by small business - brought in a whopping $73.6 billion last year. Our schools, as well as other vital government services, rely on these funds. When a business fails - and too many are on the precipice of failure right now - that sales tax revenue goes, too.

We believe a simple proposal could help restart local business and bolster sales tax revenues, but swift action is required by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature.

Small businesses are the backbone of our communities. Everyone wants a thriving downtown where they can shop, eat or go to a movie. The good news is that small businesses have always been engines of innovation and entrepreneurship, and we are seeing that again today as they adapt to the new reality. Local gyms are streaming personal training sessions. Restaurants offer free delivery and online happy hours. Medical practices are expanding their telemedicine capabilities. Car mechanics are making house calls that require no personal contact at all.

Of course, it’s vital that these businesses let potential customers know about their services. That’s the role of advertising in all its myriad forms. But advertising costs money, and the sad truth is that advertising is one of the first things small businesses cut when times are tough.

Put yourself in the shoes of a local restaurateur with a stack of bills and very little money coming in. By the time she finishes paying the most urgent bills - rent, food suppliers, payroll - there’s not much left for advertising. Whatever stimulus money she gets from Washington or Albany will most likely be needed to keep the door open and the lights on. Yet studies show that how well businesses survive a downturn is in large part determined by whether they continue to market and advertise during the hard times.

Fortunately, there is a way for Albany to prime the sales-tax pump to keep revenue flowing to both small businesses and state coffers. Let businesses use some of the money they would have sent to Albany, as sales taxes, to market their new offerings. The formula would be simple: Every dollar a small business spends on advertising (up to some reasonable limit) would be a dollar saved off that business’s sales tax bill.

It would be a win-win-win. Local businesses would be healthier because the increased advertising would jump-start sales. The state would get more sales tax revenue because local businesses would be selling more. And media companies (like ours) would benefit from the additional ad revenue. We’d like to think that we, too, are vital to the character and strength of our communities, not to mention our democracy. Think for a moment of the critical role that journalists have played in getting vital local information out to your community during this unprecedented crisis.

The Legislature has a lot on its plate right now, and the temptation will be to bury this idea, or to take the shortsighted view that we can’t afford to do it right now. But right now is when it’s needed. We’ve been impressed with Gov. Cuomo’s levelheaded leadership in this crisis, and we call on him to back this innovative yet simple policy.

Virus is a ‘bullet train’ heading our way

Post Star

March 24

We take the rare step of publishing this editorial on the front page of this newspaper as our strongest way of emphasizing the peril we believe local communities face in the weeks ahead.

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the United States is about to become the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and New York City is the epicenter in the United States.

If you haven’t paid attention to the politicians in recent days, we urge you to take their warnings seriously.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have sounded the strongest possible warnings over the past four days, but none as strong as Tuesday.

By early Tuesday, there were more than 25,000 cases of coronavirus in New York with 15,000 in the city. The death toll has reached 183, with two-thirds coming from New York City. While we may be as different culturally as two peoples can be, the indisputable fact is that we in upstate New York are linked incontrovertibly with New York City.

As New York City goes, so goes upstate.

We all should find that frightening.

We fear our communities are still not taking this seriously enough, and that we have not taken enough steps locally to prepare for the crisis coming up the Northway.

We found it especially reprehensible that the president of the United States – who has a strong following in our community-suggested that the country could open up for business in two weeks, putting thousands of American lives at risk.

We do not want to instill panic, but few medical professionals share the president’s optimistic approach. If the virus projections come to pass, we need to be prepared.

As New York City goes, so goes upstate.

On Sunday, Mayor de Blasio said the city would run out of medical supplies in 10 days.

By Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo warned that the coronavirus was spreading faster and will be more dangerous than originally anticipated. Just a week ago, Gov. Cuomo said the peak of the virus was 45 days out. He now says it will peak in two weeks.

Gov. Cuomo says the rate of infection is doubling every three days.

“We’re not looking at a freight train, we’re looking at a bullet train,” Cuomo said during his daily news conference.

Cuomo initially figured that the state would need 110,000 hospital beds at the peak of the crisis; he now believes he will need up to 140,000. That’s double the current capacity.

The ventilator shortage is so dire that hospitals are experimenting with a technique for two patients to share a ventilator.

And while the federal government responded by sending 400 ventilators to New York, Mayor de Blasio anticipates New York City will need 15,000.

Knowing what this community can do when it sets its mind to it, we urge local governments and organizations to put in place emergency plans that will fill the gaps if the state or federal government fails us.

We all must quarantine ourselves. We wonder if essential businesses like supermarkets need to be limited to online orders and drive-up pickups to eliminate all human contact.

We urge local communities to mobilize now with plans for rudimentary health centers where those sickened can be taken if the hospitals are no longer an option.

Local plans should be put in motion to prepare places like the Forum in Lake George, the Cool Insuring Arena and convention space at Great Escape if it is needed. Community leaders should immediately create an inventory of other available space.

They should begin compiling a list of volunteers with any type of medical experience or education to volunteer their services during a community-wide emergency. We will need brave volunteers to take care of the sick. This could be an important moment for the youth of the region.

We do not want to spread unnecessary fear, but consider these words from Gov. Cuomo:

“What are we going to do with 400 ventilators when we need 30,000? You pick the people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators,” Cuomo said.

One reader reminded us on Tuesday that this community once had a thriving textile industry. He wondered if it could be revived to make hospital gowns and masks for medical professionals.

Are there other companies that could make ventilators?

Or hospital protection gear?

We need to act now. It is clear to us we cannot count on the federal government and its Pollyannaish approach to this crisis.

If it won’t act to protect us, we will have to do it ourselves.

Nursing homes need extra protection

Adirondack Daily Enterprise

April 1

Elderly people with underlying medical conditions are the most at risk of dying from COVID-19. They also are the men and women most likely to be residents of nursing homes.

Experience during the past couple of weeks has demonstrated that outbreaks in nursing homes can serve as beach heads for the coronavirus to spread throughout communities. In King County, Washington, the COVID-19 death toll stood at 144 as of Tuesday.

King County became a bulls-eye for COVID-19 after an outbreak at the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland. At last report, 35 residents and staff members there had succumbed to the virus.

Similar nursing home outbreaks have occurred in other states. That makes it clear that, both for the sake of those who live in such facilities and to forestall community-wide outbreaks, special attention needs to be given to nursing homes and assisted care centers.

Availability of testing kits to determine whether people have contracted COVID-19 remains a concern - including here in the Adirondacks. There simply are not enough to serve basic public health needs.

An investigation of what happened at the Life Care Center indicates that nursing homes and assisted care facilities should be among the top priorities for test kits.

Here in the Adirondacks, testing kits are so scarce that testing is restricted only to those sick enough for hospitals to admit them as inpatients. In general around the U.S., testing has been limited to people who display symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include shortness of breath, respiratory problems, fever and fatigue.

But we know that many people are carrying and transmitting the virus without showing any symptoms. That could include elder-care facility staff members.

A report on the Washington nursing home indicates that once even a single case of COVID-19 surfaces, all those at an elder-care facility should assume a significant rate of infection exists. Special precautions are indicated, such as isolating some patients and use of protective gear by staff.

To that we add this: If at all possible, nursing homes and assisted care facilities everywhere should be closed to the public - such as they already are here in the Tri-Lakes area - and everyone who is allowed to enter one should be tested for COVID-19.

Lives were lost at the Life Care Center because drastic measures were not taken soon enough. Treating every elder-care facility as a COVID-19 hot zone could save lives.

But we also know that with that comes great hardship for the residents, especially those with dementia who cannot understand why they cannot see the people they love. Staff and families must do whatever they can to foster safe remote connections and stave off loneliness - and the rest of us may just need to pray this all ends as safely and quickly as possible.

