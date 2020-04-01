A Georgia state senator, previously hospitalized with coronavirus, has fled his beachfront Florida vacation home after local outrage over his decision to travel there, according to Franklin County authorities.

Bruce Thompson, a Republican state senator from White, and his retinue drove in multiple SUVs Tuesday night to his home in St. George Island, where the median home sales price is more than $600,000.

Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, who’s county is coronavirus-free as of April 1, publicly asked Mr. Thompson to refrain from making the trip, and when Mr. Thompson did so anyway Sheriff Smith stationed a deputy in front of his home and threatened to arrest the senator if he went outside.

“My constituents were livid, he caused quite an uproar around here,” Sheriff Smith told The Washington Times, confirming an account sent out Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, after The AJC reported on it, Mr. Thompson left, making a rather snide phone call on his way out, Sheriff Smith said.

“He said as long as I was going to waste resources outside his house he was going home,” Mr. Smith recounted. “He said otherwise he ‘would hunker down here,’ like I was wasting my time. I don’t think I was wasting resources; I’m trying to protect my constituents as we’re one of the few counties that doesn’t have coronavirus and we would like to keep it that way.”

“I had deputies follow him out,” the sheriff added.

Mr. Thompson had been hospitalized in Georgia as recently as March 22, but claimed to have a clean bill of health when he went to St. George Island, according to reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.