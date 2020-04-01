More than 2.5 million guns were sold in March, up 85% compared to the same month last year, according to a new analysis Monday from Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting that said all the speculation about coronavirus-induced buying was accurate.

SAAF said it figured more than 1.5 million handguns were sold in single purchases during the month, and more than 835,000 long guns were also purchased solo. Some 210,000 other sales also occurred, likely multiple purchases that may have involved both rifles and handguns.

Last year, there were about 800,000 handgun sales and about 480,000 long guns, such as rifles and shotguns, sold during March.

SAAF uses FBI gun background check numbers to estimate sales, adjusting the numbers to try to eliminate background checks that don’t relate to new sales — such as concealed carry permits.

The FBI reported 3.7 million background checks performed in March, setting a new record. The previous record was 3.3 million in December 2015.

“Much of the industry’s inventory will have been depleted, so that we anticipate that weapons and ammunition prices increased as well,” said SAAF Chief Economist Jurgen Brewer.

SAAF said the rise in handgun sales was particularly striking, with 1.8 handguns sold for every long gun. That’s the highest ratio since the FBI’s national background check system began in 1998.

Americans’ interest in guns amid the virus crisis has become a fixation for the press and some Democratic politicians.

Mayors and governors in some liberal areas moved to shut down gun stores, deeming them nonessential.

Gun-rights activists have rushed in with lawsuits arguing the sales are protected by the Constitution’s Second Amendment and a total ban is illegal.

Philadelphia is one of the cities that sought to slam the door on gun shops, and city police stopped issuing new carry permits, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The city announced last month it would stop making arrests for some crimes — but made clear it would still pursue charged for gun crimes, including carrying a firearm without a permit.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, facing a number of lawsuits, this week reversed his own ban and allowed gun stores to reopen.

He said he was following federal guidance.

The Homeland Security Department over the weekend released a memo saying gun stores should be considered essential businesses, immune to shelter-in-place and shutdown orders.

