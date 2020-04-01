A record 2.5 million guns were sold in March, up 85% compared to the same month last year, according to a new analysis Wednesday from Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting that said all the speculation about coronavirus-induced buying was accurate.

Even with gun shops shut down in some by order of mayors and governors, Americans still set records.

The FBI reported 3.7 million background checks performed in March, setting a new record. The previous record was 3.3 million in December 2015.

SAAF uses the FBI records for its projections but adjusts them because not all background checks are actual purchases.

With its adjustments, SAAF figures there were more than 1.5 million single handgun purchases in March, and more than 835,000 single long-gun purchases. There were 210,000 likely sales, most of them multiple purchases that can’t be broken down into rifles and handguns.

By contrast, last March saw about 800,000 single handgun sales and about 480,000 single long-gun sales.

“Much of the industry’s inventory will have been depleted, so that we anticipate that weapons and ammunition prices increased as well,” said SAAF Chief Economist Jurgen Brewer.

SAAF said the rise in handgun sales was particularly striking, with 1.8 handguns sold for every long gun. That’s the highest ratio since the FBI’s national background check system began in 1998.

Americans’ interest in guns amid the virus crisis has become a fixation for the press and some politicians, with mayors and governors in liberal areas deeming gun stores non-essential and subjecting them to the same shut-down orders as restaurants, movie theaters and clothing stores.

Gun-rights activists have pushed back with lawsuits arguing the sales are protected by the Constitution’s Second Amendment and a total ban is illegal.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, facing a number of lawsuits over his declared ban, this week reversed himself and allowed gun stores to reopen.

He said he was following federal guidance.

The Homeland Security Department over the weekend released a memo saying gun stores should be considered essential businesses, immune to shelter-in-place and shutdown orders.

Firearms activists said Mr. Murphy was embarrassed by having his own armed security detail with him amid coronavirus, even as he shuttered stores.

The Second Amendment Foundation, one of those that sued New Jersey, said shutting down gun shops doesn’t just block new purchases, it also prevents current owners from getting ammunition.

“Regardless what some politicians might think, the Second Amendment is not subject to emergency orders, same as the First, Fourth, Fifth or other constitutional protections,” said Alan Gottlieb, executive vice president of the SAF.

The Homeland Security memo is not binding, but was “persuasive,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who announced on Twitter that he was reversing his own stance that firearms stores be closed.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker closed gun establishments as non-essential on March 23, then partially reversed himself on Tuesday, saying manufacturers and distributors could start up.

But he still is shuttering gun retailers as non-essential, according to the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action.

Gun control activists defend the shutdowns, and complain that the federal memo is misguided.

“During this crisis, we should be focused on the health and safety of all American — not the bottom line of the gun industry,” said Adam Skaggs, policy director at the Giffords Law Center, created by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, herself a victim of a 2011 gun shooting. “Public health experts are the ones best positioned to make vital choices about what businesses should remain open for our nation’s well being.”

Brady: United Against Gun Violence, another group, said March’s record sales was bad news, and blamed the NRA and others for fear-mongering.

“Guns won’t save people from coronavirus,” said Kris Brown, Brady’s president, who said having more guns in homes is a bad recipe for more accidental shootings and domestic violence at a time when people are being told to stay at home.

Guns are a particularly hot issue in Philadelphia, where the city slammed the door on gun shops and city police stopped issuing new carry permits, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The city announced last month it would stop making arrests for some crimes — but made clear it would still pursue charged for gun crimes, including carrying a firearm without a permit.

Still, police reported this week that while they’ve seen a drop in many crimes, shootings remain high.

“People do not believe that there is a consequence for carrying an illegal gun,” said Mayor Jim Kenney, who said prosecutors must file more cases.

Runs on guns are common around national crises and after mass shootings, when gun enthusiasts fear lawmakers will restrict gun access.

But the record numbers show the nationwide coronavirus surge is unlike anything before.

In Colorado, gun sales are running so high that the state’s background check system is overloaded, reported KDVR. Some checks were taking so long that they exceeded the time allowed, and dealers sold the guns without a complete check.

KDVR said in at least one case a banned buyer was able to purchase a gun, sending the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to try to recover the weapon.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.