President Trump on Wednesday suggested that Iran could be planning a “sneak attack” on U.S. troops or assets in Iraq and warned Tehran would pay a “heavy price” if an attack is carried out.

The Trump administration has for months suggested that any Iranian, or Iran-backed militia attacks against Americans in the region would warrant harsh U.S. military retaliation, but Mr. Trump’s surprise announcement indicates new intelligence of a potential threat.

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!” Mr. Trump said in a tweet shortly after a closed-door intelligence briefing.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have peaked this year, most recently with U.S. airstrikes last month that targeted Iranian-backed militia facilities after Iran launched an attack on an American base in Iraq, and do not appear to be simmering.

Mr. Trump’s warning came just hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claimed the U.S. missed a “great opportunity” to lift sanctions on Iran amid the global coronavirus crisis that has hammered the country’s population.

Speaking during a televised Cabinet meeting, Mr. Rouhani suggested that the Trump administration should have used the pandemic to tell Iran the U.S. is “not against them.”

“Their hostility [towards Iran] is obvious,” he said. “The United States lost the best opportunity to lift sanctions.”

Just one day prior, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested Washington could rethink the ongoing sanctions on Iran that have squeezed its economy.

“We evaluate all of our policies constantly, so the answer is … would we ever rethink? Of course,” he told reporters in response to a question on lifting Iranian sanctions.

A large chunk of the COVID-19 cases have been traced to Iran. Nearly 48,000 people in Iran have contracted the virus, at least 3,036 have died as of Wednesday morning, and 15,473 people have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Iran has a population of nearly 83 million.

But exile groups critical of the regime say the real number is much higher and claim the government has not been honest about the death toll, which could be well over 10,000 to date.

“It was a great opportunity for Americans to apologize,” Mr. Rouhani continued, “and to lift the unjust and unfair sanctions on Iran.”

U.S. officials, including Mr. Pompeo, have reiterated that assistance has and continues to be available to Iran and is not subjected to any sanctions, but Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni has reportedly rejected the offers.

