Journalists have symptoms of cabin fever these days as many work from home, steeped in cable news. Yes, critical coverage of President Trump continues, along with increased scrutiny of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, now on national radar for his daily reports on the coronavirus pandemic. This factor has created some noteworthy political subplots.

CNN, for example, recently chose to air Mr. Cuomo’s reports on the crisis rather than those offered by Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden. There also has been chatter that Mr. Cuomo could surface as Mr. Biden’s vice presidential running mate or even run for president himself.

Now there is talk that women have a crush on Mr. Cuomo, He is 62, single and has received enthusiastic praise from New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd and MSNBC primetime host Rachel Maddow, according to Bloomberg News, which has tracked the phenomenon. The Cuomo coverage is getting creative.

“Like a velveteen gravity blanket for my soul, the second I see this man’s perfectly weathered face and tousled curls, the moment his Pacino-like accent fills my living room with its mafia-like authority, my blood pressure drops. A tingly feeling of optimism washes over my imprisoned body as I think to myself — I think we’re gonna be okay. Also: I think I’m in love with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo,” writes comedian and Sirius XM talk radio host Michelle Collins in an essay for Marie Claire, a woman’s magazine.

“Help, I think I’m in love with Andrew Cuomo,” echoed Rebecca Fishbein, a writer for Jezebel who received a phone call from the governor himself after her recent confession was published.

Pandemics inspire all sorts of reactions, a matter to explore in the future. Meanwhile, media reports grow more serious when the press bandies about the idea that Mr. Biden should step aside and let Mr. Cuomo become the Democratic presidential candidate, which could only happen if Mr. Biden can’t get the support of enough delegates to win the nomination.

“If it wasn’t for the insane nature of politics right now, floating Cuomo for president, and replacing Joe Biden would be an April Fools’ joke. However, in the year 2020, where chaos continues to reign amid a global pandemic, Cuomo might have to get in line behind the other outlandish ideas floating around right now,” writes Nate Ashworth, editor of Election Central.

“The idea of handing Andrew Cuomo the Democratic nomination is probably due to reporters being stuck at home, under quarantine, with too much time on their hands,” Mr. Ashworth says.

ANOTHER POSSIBILITY

The guessing game continues over Democratic presidential frontrunner Joseph R. Biden’s choice for a running mate. He originally promised that his potential vice president would be a woman, a narrative that got upset after news organization speculated Mr. Biden might choose the aforementioned Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the job.

Mr. Biden, however, tells MSNBC anchor Brian Williams that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been under consideration for the last two months. She has other plans though.

“The governor is flattered that Brian Williams would ask and that the vice president would mention her, but right now she is focused 100% on doing everything she can to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect the people of Michigan,” her spokeswoman Tiffany Brown said in the aftermath of the broadcast.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

“COVID-19 is not the only pathogen Americans need to worry about these days. Another is the pursuit of unwarranted power by unprincipled politicians,” writes Terence P. Jeffrey, editor in chief of CNSNews.com — who cites in particular New York City mayor Bill DeBlasio,

The former Democratic presidential hopeful has threatened to send “enforcement agents” to shut down religious services which violate local shutdown orders and social distancing.

POMPEO HAS A REMINDER

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reminded reporters that the U.S. had made $274 million available for at-risk nations battling coronavirus, and that in the last decade, the U.S. provided $170 billion in health and humanitarian assistance to nations in need worldwide.

“The United States remains by far the largest contributor to the World Health Organization. Our contribution exceeded $400 million last year, 10 times that of China. The U.S. contributed nearly $1.7 billion to the U.N. Refugee Agency, helping those least able to mitigate their exposure to the virus. This compares to $1.9 million from China. In 2019, the U.S. supported UNICEF with more than $700 million. China gave just a mere fraction of that,” Mr. Pompeo noted.

“It isn’t just our government helping around the world. American businesses and private charities have given $1.5 billion to the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic. This is truly American exceptionalism at its finest,” he noted,

THE FAN BASE GROWS

On Thursday, President Trump will launch “Catholics for Trump,” a new voter outreach group.

“As President Trump leads our nation during this major crisis of combating COVID-19, Catholics are coming together in prayer. President Trump is a steadfast supporter of the Catholic community and has delivered on his promises,” says senior advisor Mercedes Schlapp.

The campaign already boasts over a dozen voter coalitions devoted to women, Hispanics, blacks, U.S. sheriffs, pro-life advocates, military veterans, workers, Irish-Americans, Greek-Americans, “cops” and even disgruntled Democrats.

POLL DU JOUR

• 72% of Americans now wash their hands more frequently; 71% of Republicans, 66% of independents and 79% of Democrats agree.

• 67% overall only leave the house for essential activities; 61% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 77% of Democrats agree.

• 63% overall stay six feet away from other people in public places; 59% of Republicans, 59% of independents and 71% of Democrats agree.

• 57% overall have stopped eating in restaurants; 55% of Republicans, 55% of independents and 62% of Democrats agree.

• 31% overall are stockpiling food and other supplies; 27% of Republicans, 30% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Yahoo News/You Gov poll of 1,579 U.S. adults conducted March 25-26.

• Helpful information to

