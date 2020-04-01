U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Wednesday said a 30-day time frame should be enough for some areas of the country to start flattening their curves and approach the “other side” of the escalating coronavirus outbreak.

He pointed to states such as Washington and California that moved early and aggressively on mitigation efforts.

“They were able to level and flatten their curves,” Dr. Adams said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “We’re looking at these next 30 days as an opportunity for the entire country to really understand if we do the right things then we can flatten our curve in our own different areas and actually get to the other side.”

President Trump has extended federal guidance, saying that people should avoid crowds and stay at home if possible until April 30.

“You ask is 30 days going to be enough? Well, it will be for some places. It won’t be for others depending on where they are on their curve,” he said. “But the most important thing to know is that if you are aggressive about mitigation you can get through to the other side and usually in about three weeks or so to hit your peak and start to see cases come down.”

Members of the White House coronavirus task force on Tuesday projected that even with proper mitigation efforts, the U.S. could still see somewhere between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths.

There are more than 189,000 positive coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 4,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Dr. Adams was asked about states like Florida that have resisted issuing statewide lockdown-type rules generally confining people to their homes except in limited circumstances.

“We trust the governors and the mayors to understand their people and understand whether or not they feel like they can trust the people in their states to make the right decisions,” he said.

