ALBANY, Ore. (AP) - A man pleaded no contest to sex crime charges involving minors this week.

Joshua Taylor Moore, 24, was convicted in Linn County Circuit Court of attempting to commit first-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

A first-degree sex abuse charge was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.

Moore, of Eugene, was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in Oregon Department of Corrections’ custody.

The Lebanon Police Department began investigating after the department received a report that Moore was having inappropriate contact with an underage girl and boy in Lebanon in October. Both minors were under the age of 16, police said.

