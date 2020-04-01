Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign team on Wednesday released a new ad touting his leading role in shepherding the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package that’s designed to boost families and businesses suffering from the coronavirus outbreak.

“Mitch McConnell led the passage of the biggest economic rescue package in history,” a narrator says in the 30-second spot.

The ad says the package provides “urgent help” for people who need it most like families and small businesses, while touting an extension in unemployment benefits and more help for hospitals and “our health care heroes.”

“One leader brought our divided country together in a unanimous, bipartisan vote - Mitch McConnell,” the ad says.

Democrats insisted they won concessions by delaying proceedings in the Senate, though Republicans said the final package mirrored an initial offer laid out by Mr. McConnell and Senate Republicans.

“Senator McConnell was Kentucky’s voice at the table when Democratic leaders tried to use this much-needed economic relief to push through their radical, left-wing agenda, and he stopped them in their tracks,” said McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden.

The Democratic-controlled House passed the package via voice vote, though Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican, had tried to force a roll call vote.

Amy McGrath, a retired fighter pilot, is the leading Democratic contender seeking to unseat Mr. McConnell this year.

