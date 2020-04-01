Vice President Mike Pence praised employees at a Walmart distribution center on Wednesday for working to provide families with the food, medicine and other supplies needed to endure the coronavirus pandemic.

“The fact that you’re showing up every day — rolling your sleeves up and doing the work — says an awful lot about each and every one of you about the way you love your neighbors, the way you love your country,” Mr. Pence told warehouse employees over an intercom.

The vice president said every day that the workers show up to work, “you’re making a difference for America.”

“We’re going to get through this,” Mr. Pence said, his voice echoing through the warehouse. “You’re the people that are making the difference on the ground. Really it’s our health care workers, and it’s the people that are keeping the supply chain rolling in America. That’s going to make it possible.”

Before Mr. Pence spoke, an employee at the plant in Gordonsville, Virginia, cleaned the handle of a phone with a disinfectant wipe to let him speak safely over the intercom. The vice president was introduced by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

Mr. Pence toured a refrigerated warehouse and also spoke with a forklift operator. He told employees that they are “on the front line” of the battle against the virus.

“Thank you for doing a great job and keeping food on the table for the American people,” Mr. Pence said. “We’re grateful for our farmers. We’re grateful for our grocery store operators. We’re grateful for Walmart. Here’s to that day in the future when we put the coronavirus in the past and come back stronger than ever before.”

He also chatted with delivery truck driver Earnest Allen, who said he’s part of the company’s “critical infrastructure” right now.

“I had to come out and see a truck driver. You guys are burning up miles every day making sure the American people have food, supplies,” Mr. Pence said.

Before he departed, he told Mr. Allen, “I’ll come back for that handshake. God bless you.”

The facility is about two hours southwest of Washington. Mr. Pence and his entourage flew there by helicopters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.