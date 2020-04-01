Dueling presidential campaign-focused attack ads are coming soon to captive audiences in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Those three states will soon see ads from the liberal group Protect Our Care slamming President Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis and see ads from the pro-Trump America First Action PAC hammering former Vice President Joe Biden.

Protect Our Care said Wednesday it planned to run the 30-second ads on cable in the three battleground states Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden may each need to win the election this fall.

“President Trump’s failure to prepare America for the coronavirus crisis has made Michigan less safe,” a narrator says in the Protect Our Care ad. “We don’t have nearly enough tests, our hospitals are overwhelmed. … At a time of extreme crisis, Michigan families need a steady and trusted leader, but Donald Trump has failed that test.”

Protect Our Care is dedicated to preserving Obamacare and it is part of a cluster of groups that are spending millions to weaponize the coronavirus outbreak as a political issue. Pacronym, another liberal nonprofit, pledged to spend $75 million opposing Mr. Trump and $5 million on digital ads hitting Mr. Trump on the coronavirus crisis.

America First Action PAC, meanwhile, said Wednesday it would spend $10 million fighting “Sleepy Joe Biden” in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as well.

“It’s time to put Sleepy Joe Biden to bed,” said Brian Walsh, America First Action PAC president, in a statement. “This is our first round of spending with much more to come.”

Mr. Walsh said his group intends to ensure voters in key battleground states view Mr. Biden as “weak, wrong and been around for too long” to serve as president now.

