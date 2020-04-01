BURKESVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man was killed after he confronted police with a knife, authorities said.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning when the man crashed into a ditch after a car chase with troopers in Cumberland County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.

The man confronted responding officers in an aggressive manner before he was fatally shot, police added.

Police did not immediately reveal his identity. The shooting is under investigation.

