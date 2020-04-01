RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police on Wednesday said they are investigating human remains that were discovered near a creek on a golf course in Rapid City.

A grounds keeper at the Rapid City Elks Golf Course discovered a human skull on Tuesday. After the police were alerted, an investigations unit searched the area and located most of the remains of what they said appears to be an adult.

Police are trying to find the cause of death, but said the outbreak of the coronavirus has slowed down the investigation.

“We will be utilizing several different forensic testing labs across the country, and the current COVID-19 situation can have an adverse effect on the ability of these labs to obtain test results in a timely matter,” Capt. John Olson said in a statement.

