By - Associated Press - Wednesday, April 1, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A fall that killed a 38-year-old Lincoln woman has been called an accident, authorities said.

Officers had gone to the woman’s home around 1 p.m. Saturday to check a call about a disturbance. As officers talked to someone on one side of the house, neighbors told them someone was coming out a second-story window on another side.

The woman fell from the ladder she was using and struck her head, police said. It’s unclear why she was using the ladder to get down from the second-floor window.

The woman died at a Lincoln hospital Saturday night. She has been identified as Ralonda Schulte.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide