Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam did not announce any scheduling changes to upcoming elections in May and June but instead encouraged residents to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Mr. Northam announced a stay-in-home order lasting through June 10. There are local and special elections scheduled in towns and counties throughout the state on May 5, and a Republican primary for U.S. Senate on June 9.

“I consider elections to be a fundamental democratic event and voting to be an essential right,” Mr. Northam said. “We are continuing to work through the best options for how to hold these elections in this time of social distancing and public health concerns.”

Mr. Northam said those who wish to vote by mail but live alone could “ask a neighbor to witness you signing it at a safe distance.”

“Elections are vitally important, and we will ensure that they are held,” the governor added.

Two weeks ago, Maryland postponed its presidential primaries from April 28 to June 2 and changed a special election to fill the seat of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings on April 28 to be mail-in only. Virginia’s presidential primaries took place in March before the pandemic grew in the U.S.

