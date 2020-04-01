The state of Maryland has enlisted some of its most famous athletes in a series of PSAs urging citizens to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Five-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky made a video for social media reminding Maryland residents it’s crucial to stay at home, and Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis joined in Wednesday with an inspirational message.

“We really need to do our part,” Lewis said after thanking first responders and health care workers. “So any way that we can help, and I think the way that we can help right now is, we have to stay home and we have to stay strong. Together, we know this, right? Philippians 4:13 says all things are possible.”

Ledecky asked viewers to “cheer on” the medical professions fighting the virus, which has infected close to 200,000 people in the U.S. and at least 1,660 in Maryland.

“We need to stay calm,” she said in part. “Let’s support one another during these times, but from afar. Just stay connected with one another through phone calls, video calls, video messages as I’m doing right now, and I know we can do this together.”

Both videos were posted to Gov. Larry Hogan’s Twitter account. On Monday Mr. Hogan implemented a stay-at-home order for the state, which only allows people to leave their homes for essential reasons like buying food and seeking medical care.

