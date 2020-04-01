Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday ordered his 21 million residents across the state to stay home for 30 days because of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the “national pause” dictated by the White House pushed him to limit movements to essential activities like grocery shopping.

The Republican governor had resisted such an order even as Florida’s COVID-19 cases doubled in recent days, reaching about 7,000. He said Broward and Miami-Dade counties accounted for the majority of Florida cases, while other parts of the state saw very low transmission.

He changed his mind after President Trump decided to extend social-distancing guidelines until April 30. While the guidelines didn’t mandate a stay-at-home order, it signaled that things wouldn’t return to normal anytime soon.

“When the president did the 30-day extension, to me that was, ‘People aren’t going to just go back to work,’ ” Mr. DeSantis said. “That was a national pause button.”

He said “non-essential” businesses will be able to make deliveries instead of shuttering completely, though people cannot gather inside stores and eateries.

The governor said residents will still be able to take care of their pets and buy food for them.

Mr. DeSantis also said Broward County is working to let two wandering cruise ships dock at one of its ports.

He said hospitals have been working to free up space amid the pandemic, so he would prefer to see foreign nationals on the ship repatriated.

“We’re going to be willing to accept any Floridians,” Mr. DeSantis said.

Mr. DeSantis said he spoke to Mr. Trump about the situation.

“I think he would like to see a solution, and I think the administration has seen a lot of the cruise ships take up a lot of resources,” the governor said.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 191,000 people in the U.S., killing more than 4,100. Over 7,000 people have officially recovered from the disease, COVID-19.

New York remains the clear epicenter in the U.S., though scientists are warning of flare-ups elsewhere, saying stay-at-home tactics will be critical to slowing the virus’ spread, especially in big states such as Texas and Florida.

Mr. DeSantis faced criticism in recent weeks for allowing Florida beaches to remain open as spring-breakers congregated in large numbers.

The governor, who is close to Mr. Trump, has complained about the number of Americans flying down from Northeast hotspots to his state. Mr. Trump mulled a quarantine of parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in response before backing off and issuing a travel advisory instead.

Hours before Mr. DeSantis‘ announcement, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Florida needed to act more forcefully on its own.

“Florida has a very large epidemic underway,” he told CNBC. “There’s multiple hot spots, they probably were heavily seeded sometime in February. This was not New Yorkers coming down in the last two weeks.”

Mr. DeSantis‘ political rivals said the statewide order is the right move, though a belated one.

“It is distressing that Governor Ron DeSantis waited until the coronavirus had spread to so many Floridians before finally issuing a statewide stay-at-home order,” said Terrie Rizzo, chairwoman of Florida Democratic Party. “I hope this will finally slow the rise in infections and that his actions are not too late.”

• James Varney contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.