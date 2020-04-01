Russia this week will roll out a smartphone app for citizens who have contracted the new coronavirus that will allow authorities to monitor their movements outside of their homes.

Moscow city official Eduard Lysenko told state radio Wednesday that the app will be available to download on Thursday, and residents without a smartphone can be loaned one by the government.

The Russian capital city has been hit hardest within the country by the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and have implemented strict lockdown precautions in an effort to slow the spread.

Residents can only leave their homes to go to the grocery store or pharmacy, to walk their dog or for an urgent medical need, according to Reuters.

As of Wednesday, Russia has reported 2,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths and 190 recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

