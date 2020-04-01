REDLANDS, Calif. (AP) - Two people have been arrested in connection with Southern California robberies in which a gunman and others in a getaway vehicle wore surgical masks, police said.

The robberies occurred last week in Redlands, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

On March 22, a gas station was robbed at gunpoint by a person wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a white surgical mask, the Redlands Police Department said in a press release.

On March 27, a robber in the same clothing hit a 7-Eleven and escaped in a vehicle in which there were two other people wearing hooded sweatshirts and white surgical masks.

Detectives and the department’s Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant Monday at a house and arrested Marcus Taylor, 18, and a 16-year-old boy.

Police also seized two loaded guns, stolen property and clothing matching what was worn during the robberies.

Online San Bernardino County detention records show Taylor was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail and the boy was placed in juvenile detention.

Taylor was scheduled for arraignment Thursday on robbery and conspiracy charges, but the website notes that due to closure of the courts appearance information may not be correct. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.