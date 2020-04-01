The Treasury Department announced late Wednesday that it was reversing course and allowing Social Security beneficiaries who typically do not file a tax return to receive $1,200 direct payments automatically from the coronavirus aid package.

“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return need to take no action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

The Internal Revenue Service had said earlier this week that everyone would be required to file a tax return in order to qualify for the payments. Lawmakers in both parties had criticized the move as cumbersome.

