Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday the state has narrowed down 41 options for alternate care sites down to three locations, and a decision will be announced Friday.

The sites still under consideration are the closed Exxon-Mobil corporate campus in Fairfax, next to Inova Fairfax Hospital; the Hampton Convention Center in Hampton Roads; and an undisclosed site in Richmond.

This comes as the state sees a rise in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. As of Wednesday, Virginia had 1,483 confirmed cases of the virus.

Mr. Northam, a Democrat, said the state believes its peak surge of coronavirus cases will happen between late April and late May, based on the models they’ve received so far.

“I am already thinking and planning on how we can land this place on the back side of the curve,” Mr. Northam said. “But for now we are at the beginning of this virus, and that’s why it is so important for Virginians to stay at home.”

Mr. Northam added that Virginia received a third shipment of personal protective equipment for health care workers from the national stockpile, but the state still needs more.

