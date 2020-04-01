Leading health and finance organizations are urging international cooperation to provide debt relief to countries reeling from the financial impacts of a worldwide health pandemic as global coronavirus cases top 900,000.

Speaking at a virtual press conference Wednesday, World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund are proposing an “expedited” process to support global economies and communities and prevent a financial crisis on top of a health pandemic.

“Many countries, developing countries, cannot really support their societies especially during lockdowns, especially those community members who work for their daily bread,” he said during the conference.

“That is why we call on the international community to have debt relief to support those countries.”

