BOSTON (AP) - Federal authorities are investigating a Massachusetts veterans home plagued by the coronavirus to determine whether residents were denied adequate medical care, officials said Friday.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division said the investigation into the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke will focus on whether residents’ rights were violated.

“We will aggressively investigate recent events at the Home and, as needed, require the Commonwealth to adopt reforms to ensure patient safety in the future,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said. “My condolences to the families of those veterans who died while in the Home’s care; we will get to the bottom of what happened here.”

As of Thursday, 32 residents at the home had died, 28 of whom tested positive for the virus.

Bennett Walsh, superintendent of the home, has been placed on administrative leave.

A person who sent a statement on behalf of Walsh on Thursday said Friday that he could not immediately talk. Walsh said Thursday that claims that officials were not notified about the virus’s spread and staffing problems at the home are false.

FLOWERS FOR THE FRONT LINES

Health care workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus were greeted with a sight of spring Friday when flowers were arranged in the shape of a heart outside one Boston hospital.

Florists donated the hydrangeas, daffodils and other flowers placed outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to show their appreciation for the medical workers. Many of the daffodils were supposed to line the route of the Boston Marathon, which was pushed to September due to the virus, The Boston Globe reported.

“Plants make people happy, and if we can bring a smile to their faces after a 12-hour shift, let’s do it,” said Jan Goodman, the owner of a Boston-based flower company who came up with the idea, told the newspaper.

In other virus-related developments:

PRICE GOUGING PROBE

Massachusetts’ attorney general is investigating alleged price gouging on sales of personal protective equipment as the state works to combat fraud tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday her office is looking into hundreds of complaints, including several filed by UMass Memorial Health Care, the largest hospital group in central Massachusetts.

CEO Dr. Eric Dickson told Masslive.com his health care network has “been burned a couple of times” as it scrambles to acquire masks, shields and other protective gear for doctors and nurses.

“This horrible virus has brought out the best in people but it’s also brought out the worst in people,” Dickson said at a town hall-style meeting this week.

Last month, Healey’s office passed an emergency regulation outlawing price gouging of essential goods during an emergency.

“We’ve heard from hospitals and consumers about skyrocketing prices for things like hand sanitizer, face masks and other essential gear needed to prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus and keep our front-line workers safe,” Healey said in a statement.

“That’s unacceptable and illegal,” she said. ”No one should be exploiting this crisis and putting the public at risk.”

