New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday reported that the number of intensive care unit admissions in state hospitals has decreased for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak took hold.

Mr. Cuomo reported 777 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state total to 7,844, though the overnight deaths ticked slightly down after a string of several single-day highs.

“Overall, New York is flattening the curve,” Mr. Cuomo said at his daily briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak in his state, home to nearly 20 million people.

He also said there was a “dramatic decline” in the three-day average of overall hospitalizations.

“The bad news is we continue to lose a tremendous number of lives and endure great pain as a state,” he said. “The number is lower than yesterday, [for] those who can take solace in that fact. … The leveling off of the number of lives lost is a somewhat hopeful sign.”

