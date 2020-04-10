Fox News’ Chris Wallace says the 2020 election is on many levels a match-up between President Trump and the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Fox News Sunday” host told viewers that it will all come down to a matter of trust in November as Americans enter the polling booth.

“Take it for what it’s worth, but it seems to me as this virus goes on that instead of this being a choice between the president and Joe Biden, as a lot of elections are, I kind of think that this election is going to end up being a referendum on President Trump and the handling of the coronavirus,” Mr. Wallace said Friday, Mediaite reported.

Mr. Wallace said the public would ultimately make a “judgment” on the matter that supersedes run-of-the-mill “Democrat vs. Republican” politics.

“Do [Americans] think he handled the health crisis well? Do they think he handled the economic crisis well? If they do, I don’t see how he gets beat. If they don’t, I don’t see how he can win,” Mr. Wallace said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.