The federal government opened an investigation Friday into a Massachusetts nursing home for veterans where 32 residents — including 28 who tested positive for the novel coronavirus — have died since March 25.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts are investigating whether the Soldiers’ Home in Holoyke failed to provide residents with adequate medical care during the pandemic.

“We owe it to the veterans, their families, and the public to investigate the facts, determine what happened, ensure compliance with the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act, and protect those veterans who continue to reside at the Soldiers’ Home,” said Eric Drieband, assistant attorney general for Civil Rights.

As of Thursday, 69 veteran residents and 68 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising questions about the steps the administration took to protect residents and staff.

Several employees at the facility told media outlets so many workers called out sick with coronavirus symptoms that the nursing home’s brass decided to combine the facility’s two dementia units.

That packed more than 40 residents most vulnerable to the virus into close quarters, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. A dozen men were sleeping in the dining room, the paper reported.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said at a press conference Thursday that he was “appalled” by the facility’s lack of communication with his office.

The governor said he was not informed about the outbreak until about 9 p.m. on March 29, nearly four days after the first deaths were reported.

Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts, said the government has an “obligation” to the veterans and their families to investigate what happened.

“We will aggressively investigate recent events at the Home and, as needed, require the commonwealth to adopt reforms to ensure patient safety in the future,” he said. “My condolences to the families of those veterans who died while in the Home’s care. We will get to the bottom of what happened here.”

The facility’s superintendent, Bennett Walsh, was placed on administrative leave with pay. He denied reports that he kept officials in the dark about what was happening inside his facility.

“At no time did I, or anyone on my staff, hide, conceal or mislead anyone regarding the tragic impact of the virus and it would be outrageous for anyone to even think of doing such a thing,” Mr. Walsh said in a statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.