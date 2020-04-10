Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a name frequently floated as a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, has extended her stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic to include a ban on individuals traveling between two residences.

Starting Saturday, Michigan residents will no longer be permitted to visit friends or relatives or their second homes or vacation rentals inside the state, with few exceptions such as caring for a relative, an elderly friend or pet, visiting a nursing home, attending a funeral with no more than 10 people, or complying with a court order related to child custody, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Individuals are still permitted to return to their residences from outside the state and are allowed to leave the state for a residence elsewhere, according to the order, which extends the expiration of the order to May 1.

The order also requires big box stores to shut down sections dedicated to items deemed nonessential by the state, including carpet and flooring, furniture, gardening and paint.

Individuals who violate the order face a civil fine of up to $1,000, the Free Press reported. Officials did not say how the new bans would be enforced.

“Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing,” Ms. Whitmer said Thursday, a local NBC affiliate reported. “We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families.

“Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe,” she continued. “That’s good, but we must keep it up. When we do, we can save lives and shorten the amount of time we’re working through this crisis, which will be good for our families and good for our economy in the long-run.”

