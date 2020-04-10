Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, saying he had some “reassuring news” for the children of his state, said he was designating the Easter Bunny as an “essential worker” who can still carry out his duties this weekend despite the statewide shutdown in the face of the coronavirus.

The move, announced at a Friday press conference in Annapolis, means that the Easter Bunny will be authorized “to keep hopping across the state delivering Easter baskets to Maryland children,” the Republican governor said.

His voice cracking at one point, Mr. Hogan acknowledged that “the way we celebrate this weekend will be different” from years past because of the global health emergency and the need to maintain social distancing practices.

“But that in no way should diminish the promise of Easter,” he added, with its message of hope and resurrection, something that people of all faiths “desperately need right now.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.