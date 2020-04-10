Michael Flynn’s former legal team said they recently uncovered emails and handwritten notes they “inadvertently” left out of a cache of documents they turned over to the former national security adviser’s new attorney last summer, according to a court filing Thursday.

Lawyers at Covington & Burling said in a filing that the emails were missed because of technical errors and they mistakenly overlooked the handwritten notes.

And the lawyers may have missed even more documents, according to court documents.

“We are in the process of working with our information technology personnel, as expeditiously as possible, to determine what other materials were not captured by prior electronic searches and to collect and transfer them promptly to Mr. Flynn’s current counsel,” they wrote.

“We will apprise the court when this is completed and will provide any further information that the court requires,” the filing continued.

Last July, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered the high-priced law firm to turn over all their Flynn documents to his new defense attorney, Sidney Powell.

The law firm complied, handing over a voluminous amount of documents over its nearly three-year representation of Flynn.

In a court filing last year, Covington & Burling said they take seriously their obligation “to protect the interests of a client in connection with any termination of a representation.”

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador. Since Ms. Powell took over his defense, she has insisted her client will revoke his guilty plea.

Ms. Powell has centered her defense of Flynn by accusing his former Covington & Burling attorneys of providing ineffective assistance while also accusing federal prosecutors of prosecutorial misconduct.

Covington & Burling has not directly responded to her claims.

A status hearing was scheduled earlier this week, but that has been postponed until April 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

