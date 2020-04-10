Montgomery County is closing much of Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring this weekend to give residents more space to exercise while social distancing.

The parkway will be closed to traffic from Piney Branch Road to Maple Avenue, Maple Avenue to Old Carroll Avenue, and University Boulevard to Forest Glen Road from Friday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

The county is asking pedestrians to maintain a distance of six feet or more between themselves and others.

Parks, gardens and trails remain open throughout the county, while playgrounds, tennis courts, pickleball courts and outdoor exercise equipment are off limits.

Dog parks and skate parks are open as long as only 10 people or less are using them.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.