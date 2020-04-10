The Washington Mystics announced Friday that their WNBA championship parade in the District of Columbia is postponed indefinitely.

The parade was set for May 12, four days before the start of the 2020 season. But last week the WNBA also postponed the start of training camps and the regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The evolving coronavirus pandemic that has led to the postponement of the WNBA season has understandably also caused the postponement of the parade for our historic championship,” the Mystics said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the WNBA, Mayor [Muriel] Bowser and public health officials as we look forward to a time when our team can safely play again.

“We continue to be inspired by the support if our tremendous community of fans, and we look forward to celebrating together in the District of Champions.”

The Mystics won their first WNBA title in franchise history last October.

